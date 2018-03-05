Malabu oil trade money: Shell go answer case for court

Image copyright PA

Big oil companies dem, Eni and Shell, go enter court on Monday for Milan, Italy on top accusation say dem use bribery and corruption take buy oilfield for Nigeria.

Eni oga, Claudio Descalzi, di former oga Paolo Scaroni and oda people dey among di oficials wey dey face trial.

Former oil minister for Nigeria, Dan Etete dey di case too.

Nigeria crude oil dey attract plenty buyers from around di world because of di ogbonge quality

Italy government lawyers dey accuse dem say dem give bribe when dem buy OPL245, one offshore oil block wey dem calculate say e get 9 billion barrels of crude oil wey fit cost reach $1.3 billion.

Di two companies don deny di accusation.

Eni release statement say dem believe say di justice system go prove say dia hand dey pure.

Former Nigeria president Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

People wey dey put eye for corruption mata, Global Witness bin claim say former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan and im oil minister dat time, Dan Etete, bin chop bribe.

Global Witness say $1.1 billion na im enter one account for London wey Nigerian government official open but na Etete di money go to direct.