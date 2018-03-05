IS video 'show how US soldiers die for Niger ambush'

Image copyright AFP Image example Di widow of one of di soldiers wey die later enter kasala with US President Donald Trump

Di so-called Islamic State (IS) group don release one video wey be like na video of di ambush of four US soldiers for Niger wey happen last October.

E no dey clear why dem just dey release di video now - ontop one messaging app wey dem dey call Telegram.

Di video wey be like something wey cameras wey soldiers dey put for dia helmet record, and from di video, e be like say na IS militants do di attack.

Di beginning of di video show IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by members of the al-Qaeda-linked, Sahel-based group Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM).

Di deaths of di US soldiers later cause kasala when di widow of one dem say President Donald Trump make am cry during phone conversation with am when e say her husband "sabi say dis kain thing fit happen to am".

Inside di video, di camera show how militants dey go inside desert to do di attack and also di gun fight wey happen, BBC Monitoring bin report.