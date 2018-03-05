Italy court don postpone Shell case with Nigeria

Image copyright AFP Image example Anti-corruption group Global Witness say dis one fit be one of di biggest corruption case for history

One Court for Milan, Italy, don postpone di $1.3 bn corruption case between Nigeria and oil companies Shell and Eni.

Di judge say dem transfer di case go anoda court for Milan to avoid delay.

Di case na about di oil block wey di companies bin buy for 2011.

Di accusation be say, most of di money wey dem suppose pay Nigeria for di deal, enta politicians pocket.

Di companies dey say e happen, and say dem get right to di block according to Nigeria law.

Shell and Eni still get court case for Nigeria wey concern oilfield wey get nine billion barrel of oil.