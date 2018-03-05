'Nigeria fit do dia own HIV, hepatitis test now' - WHO

Image copyright Getty Images Image example WHO recognise say Nigeria get ogbonge pipo and equipment wey fit do di medical tests wella

Nigeria research institute don collect license to dey test and monitor infections like HIV-1, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

Dis stamp of approval na from di World Health Organization (WHO) wey dem carry give Nigerian Institute of Medical Research (NIMR).

WHO say di research virology and genomics laboratory dey do correct test dem for sickness wey virus dey cause. Dis one mean say dia result get confidence and international recognition.

E mean NIMR be di first centre for West Africa wey go fit do test and check dis kain infections.

NIMR Director-General for, Prof. Babatunde Salako, say na only ten laboratories for di world get dis WHO prequalification and Nigeria don become one of dem.

For dis Lassa fever outbreak wey dey happen so, Salako say di institute don get go-ahead to research wetin dey cause am and identify weda new types of di disease don enter di country, and e dey possible say dem go get vaccine for di disease soon.