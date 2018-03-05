Image copyright Twitter/@shattawalegh Image example Shatta Wale don even bad mouth VGMA before

Di organisers on top di Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse Ghana don release di nominees for dis year edition.

Shatta Wale don enter back after dem bin don ban im name for dem list for four years, unto say im bin dey yab di competition.

Na also better year for music for Ebony Reigns even as Ghana still dey mourn her death on top motor accident.

She carry six nomination, wey be, Song of di Year, Album of di Year, Reggae Dancehall Artist of di Year, Afropop Song of di Year, Highlife Song of di Year and Artiste of di Year.

She and Shatta Wale go compete for di Artiste of di Year with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Joe Mettle.

Di event go happen for 14 April for Accra International Conference Centre.

Di nominations for VGMA

Highlife Song of di Year

Dream - Kumi Guitar

Bronya - Wutah

Odo - Kidi

Angela - Kuami Eugene

Over - R2bees

Hustle - Ebony

Gospel Song of di Year

Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing

Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko

Efatawo - Nacee

Adom - Gifty Osei

Jehovah - Ceccy Twum

Hiplife Song of di Year

Total Cheat - Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie

Boys Boys - Nacee F. Guru

Obi Agyi obi girl - Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinataa

Ayoo - Shatta Walle

One Corner—Patapaa

Hip Pop Song of di Year

State Of The Art - Teephlow

Light It Up - Sarkodie

Grind Day Remix - Kwesi Arthur

Pen and Paper - Kojo-cue & Shaker

Dear God—B4Bonah

Reggae/Dancehall Song of di Year

Until The Dawn - Efya

My Own - Samini

My Name - Stonebwoy

Maya Burn Dem - Article Wan

Rewind - Mzvee

Dem Confuse - Shatta Wale

Afro Pop Song of di Year

Makoma - Adina

Oh Yeah - King Promise

Say You Love Me - Kidi

Sing My Name - Mzvee

Jennifer Lomotey - Kurl Songz

Sponsor - Ebony

My Baby - Magnom

Come From Afar - Stonebwoy

Gospel Artiste of di Year

Joyce Blessing

Patience Nyarko

Joe Mettle

Celestine Donkor

Nacee

Gifty Osei

Highlife Artiste of di Year

Wutah

Kidi

Kuami Eugene

Becca

Reggae Dancehall Artiste of di Year

Shatta Wale

Ebony

Stonebwoy

Mzvee

Songwriter of di Year

Kumi Guitar - Dream

Joe Mettle - Bo Noo Ni

Bullet - Maame Hw3

Willis Beatz - Last Show

Samini - My Own

Stonebwoy - My Name

Best Music Video of di Year

Dream - Abass

Selfish - Vertex

My Girl -Nicol Sey

Wedding Car - Bra Shizzle

Obi Agyi Obi Girl -Gyo-Phamous Filmz

Pen & Paper -E Kumodzi

Record of di Year

Dream - Kumi Guitar

My Own - Samini

Glory - Sarkodie

State Of The Art-Teephlow

Hiplife/hiphop Artiste of di Year

Ponobiom

R2bees

Captain Planet

Kwesi Arthur

Sarkodie

VVIP

Best Male Vocal Performance

Joe Mettle-Bo No Nii

King Promise-Selfish

Kidi- Odo

Kuami Eugene-Angela

Mugeez-Over

Samini- My Own

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina-Makoma

Nana Yaa-Don't Leave Me Alone

Efya- Love

Mzvee-Bright Lights

Becca-Summuy3

Best Group of di Year

VVIP

R2bees

Wutah

Best Rapper of di Year

Eno Barony - Fear No Man

Teflon - Phlowducation

Sarkodie - Light It Up

Shaker - Pen and Paper

Ko-jo Cue - Pen and Paper

Strongman - Transformer

Best collaboration of di Year

Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean

Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking

Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie

Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown

Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants

Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata

Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking

African Artiste of di Year

Davido

Wizkid

Too Fan

Cassper Nyovest

Nasty C

Tiwa Savage

Olamide

Best New Artiste of di Year

King Promise

Kurl Songz

Kidi

Kuami Eugege

Magnom

Kwesi Arthur

B4Bonah

UNSUNG Artiste of di Year

Kelvyn Boy

Dope Nation

Dhat Gyal

OBK

Real MC

Christian

Album of di Year

Epistles of Mama - Stonebwoy

Highest - Sarkodie

Daavi - Mzvee

Bonyfied - Ebony

Song of di Year

Joe Mettle - Bo No Nii

Shatta Wale - Ayoo

King Promise - Oh yeah

Sarkodie ft Runtown - Painkiller

Patapaa - One Corner

Ebony - Sponsor

Kuami Eugene - Angela

Kidi - Odo

Shatta Wale ft The Militants -Taking Over

Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie -Total Cheat

Magnom - My Baby

Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata - Obi Agi Obi Girl

Wutah - Bronya

Artiste of di Year

Joe Mettle

Ebony

Shatta Wale

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy