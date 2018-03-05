Ghana: Nominations for di VGMA don land
Di organisers on top di Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Charterhouse Ghana don release di nominees for dis year edition.
Shatta Wale don enter back after dem bin don ban im name for dem list for four years, unto say im bin dey yab di competition.
Na also better year for music for Ebony Reigns even as Ghana still dey mourn her death on top motor accident.
She carry six nomination, wey be, Song of di Year, Album of di Year, Reggae Dancehall Artist of di Year, Afropop Song of di Year, Highlife Song of di Year and Artiste of di Year.
She and Shatta Wale go compete for di Artiste of di Year with Sarkodie, Stonebwoy and Joe Mettle.
Di event go happen for 14 April for Accra International Conference Centre.
Di nominations for VGMA
Highlife Song of di Year
Dream - Kumi Guitar
Bronya - Wutah
Odo - Kidi
Angela - Kuami Eugene
Over - R2bees
Hustle - Ebony
Gospel Song of di Year
Boot 4 Boot- Joyce Blessing
Obi Nyanime - Patience Nyarko
Efatawo - Nacee
Adom - Gifty Osei
Jehovah - Ceccy Twum
Hiplife Song of di Year
Total Cheat - Fancy Gadam ft Sarkodie
Boys Boys - Nacee F. Guru
Obi Agyi obi girl - Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinataa
Ayoo - Shatta Walle
One Corner—Patapaa
Hip Pop Song of di Year
State Of The Art - Teephlow
Light It Up - Sarkodie
Grind Day Remix - Kwesi Arthur
Pen and Paper - Kojo-cue & Shaker
Dear God—B4Bonah
Reggae/Dancehall Song of di Year
Until The Dawn - Efya
My Own - Samini
My Name - Stonebwoy
Maya Burn Dem - Article Wan
Rewind - Mzvee
Dem Confuse - Shatta Wale
Afro Pop Song of di Year
Makoma - Adina
Oh Yeah - King Promise
Say You Love Me - Kidi
Sing My Name - Mzvee
Jennifer Lomotey - Kurl Songz
Sponsor - Ebony
My Baby - Magnom
Come From Afar - Stonebwoy
Gospel Artiste of di Year
Joyce Blessing
Patience Nyarko
Joe Mettle
Celestine Donkor
Nacee
Gifty Osei
Highlife Artiste of di Year
Wutah
Kidi
Kuami Eugene
Becca
Reggae Dancehall Artiste of di Year
Shatta Wale
Ebony
Stonebwoy
Mzvee
Songwriter of di Year
Kumi Guitar - Dream
Joe Mettle - Bo Noo Ni
Bullet - Maame Hw3
Willis Beatz - Last Show
Samini - My Own
Stonebwoy - My Name
Best Music Video of di Year
Dream - Abass
Selfish - Vertex
My Girl -Nicol Sey
Wedding Car - Bra Shizzle
Obi Agyi Obi Girl -Gyo-Phamous Filmz
Pen & Paper -E Kumodzi
Record of di Year
Dream - Kumi Guitar
My Own - Samini
Glory - Sarkodie
State Of The Art-Teephlow
Hiplife/hiphop Artiste of di Year
Ponobiom
R2bees
Captain Planet
Kwesi Arthur
Sarkodie
VVIP
Best Male Vocal Performance
Joe Mettle-Bo No Nii
King Promise-Selfish
Kidi- Odo
Kuami Eugene-Angela
Mugeez-Over
Samini- My Own
Best Female Vocal Performance
Adina-Makoma
Nana Yaa-Don't Leave Me Alone
Efya- Love
Mzvee-Bright Lights
Becca-Summuy3
Best Group of di Year
VVIP
R2bees
Wutah
Best Rapper of di Year
Eno Barony - Fear No Man
Teflon - Phlowducation
Sarkodie - Light It Up
Shaker - Pen and Paper
Ko-jo Cue - Pen and Paper
Strongman - Transformer
Best collaboration of di Year
Bo Noo Ni— Joe Mettle Ft Luigi Maclean
Sing My Name Remix— Mzvee Ft Patoranking
Jennifer Lomotey— Kurl Songs ft Sarkodie
Pain Killer— Sarkodie ft Runtown
Taking Over— Shatta Wale Ft S.M Militants
Obi Agye Obi Girl— Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinata
Na Wash— Becca ft Patoranking
African Artiste of di Year
Davido
Wizkid
Too Fan
Cassper Nyovest
Nasty C
Tiwa Savage
Olamide
Best New Artiste of di Year
King Promise
Kurl Songz
Kidi
Kuami Eugege
Magnom
Kwesi Arthur
B4Bonah
UNSUNG Artiste of di Year
Kelvyn Boy
Dope Nation
Dhat Gyal
OBK
Real MC
Christian
Album of di Year
Epistles of Mama - Stonebwoy
Highest - Sarkodie
Daavi - Mzvee
Bonyfied - Ebony
Song of di Year
Joe Mettle - Bo No Nii
Shatta Wale - Ayoo
King Promise - Oh yeah
Sarkodie ft Runtown - Painkiller
Patapaa - One Corner
Ebony - Sponsor
Kuami Eugene - Angela
Kidi - Odo
Shatta Wale ft The Militants -Taking Over
Fancy Gandam ft Sarkodie -Total Cheat
Magnom - My Baby
Captain Planet ft Kofi Kinaata - Obi Agi Obi Girl
Wutah - Bronya
Artiste of di Year
Joe Mettle
Ebony
Shatta Wale
Sarkodie
Stonebwoy