President Buhari go visit Yobe and oda states wia katakata dey happen

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dapchi school where dem kidnap di girls from

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go visit some of di states wey don suffer violence, make im use eye to know wetin dey happen.

Na di official Twitter for di presidency talk dis one on Monday.

Na from Monday 5 March, di president go start im waka and im go enta Benue, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states.

E neva tay wey Yobe State dey for news afta some gunmen wey dem dey suspect be Boko Haram kidnap 110 schoolgirls for Dapchi secondary school.

Di tweet no talk weda oga Buhari go show for Dapchi town sha.

Still inside di president twitter, im tell people say make dem cooperate with security agencies make dem comot crime mata for dia side.