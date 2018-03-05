Image copyright Getty Images Image example President Muhammadu Buhari waka to Kano for wedding don vex many Nigerians

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin just talk say im go visit five states for di country wey suffer katakata.

Dem be Benue, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states im say im go show and na from March 5.

Dis same March 5, im just meet Liberia President George Weh 'behind closed doors.'

Dis same today, oga Buhari go enter Ghana to jollificate with di country pipo as dem dey arrange for di 61st independence ceremony.

Well, di president be adult just like im PA Lauretta Onochie talk, so im go fit waka as im like.

Skip Twitter post by @OgbeniDipo Over the weekend Buhari attended a wedding in Kano. Today he’s off to Ghana for another celebration.



Nigerians have been attacked & killed in Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Nassarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and Buhari never visited any of those states to assess the situation. — Dr. Dipo (@OgbeniDipo) March 5, 2018

Some pipo don already enter social media say 'wetin dey appun?'

Skip Twitter post by @stevetosin There have been various forms of attack & killings in Adamawa, Benue, Borno, Nassarawa, Plateau, Taraba, Yobe, Zamfara and Buhari never visited any of those states to assess the situation.



Today, @MBuhari is off to Ghana again after attending a wedding in Kano over the weekend. — Dr. OV. Akinbulumo (@stevetosin) March 5, 2018

Skip Twitter post by @JeffOkoroafor Unbelievable!!!



Who is advising Buhari on strategy or priority please? Who?



Benue, Zamfara, Jos, Enugu, Maiduguri, Chibok, Dapchi...Nigerians have died in these places, Buhari refused to pay them a visit but now going to Ghana for bilateral relations?



Am waiting4u in 2019 sir. https://t.co/DeszE1NqA1 — Jeff Okoroafor (@JeffOkoroafor) March 5, 2018