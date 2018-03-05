How President Buhari wan take waka don dey confuse Nigerians
Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari bin just talk say im go visit five states for di country wey suffer katakata.
Dem be Benue, Rivers, Taraba, Yobe and Zamfara states im say im go show and na from March 5.
- President Buhari go visit Yobe and oda states wia katakata dey happen
- Taraba State: Police say 10 pipo don die for fight fight
Dis same March 5, im just meet Liberia President George Weh 'behind closed doors.'
Dis same today, oga Buhari go enter Ghana to jollificate with di country pipo as dem dey arrange for di 61st independence ceremony.
Well, di president be adult just like im PA Lauretta Onochie talk, so im go fit waka as im like.
Some pipo don already enter social media say 'wetin dey appun?'