Image copyright Nigeria Presidency

Liberia new president George Weah don beg Nigeria say make dem borrow dem 6,000 teachers.

Dis one na part of wetin di two leaders talk wen dem meet on Monday, 5 March for Abuja.

Oga Weah dey find dis teachers as part of di Technical Assistance agreement wey dey between di two countries.

Im talk to tori people after di closed door meeting with oga Muhammadu Buhari say di kain problem wey im government collect na wetin only country like Nigeria fit help dem with.

Na January 22 George Weah enter siddon for office as Liberia president.

Im sha thank President Buhari say im invite am.

E fit happen?

Di big question be say Nigeria fit give dem dis number of teachers, sake of say di country get im own teacher palava.

E never tay wey country people for Nigeria bin dey wonda say wetin dey happen for education after di tori of 25,000 teachers dem sack for Kaduna dey for all newspaper.