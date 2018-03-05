Image copyright PHILIPPE DESMAZES Image example Taraba State dey for north-east Nigeria

Di Taraba State Police Command don confam say 10 people don die on top di fight-fight between Fulani herdsmen and farmers for Mambilla Plateau wey dey Sardauna local government area.

Police talk-talk person, David Misal say although na only 10 bodi dem don see, dem still dey torchlight di area to really dey sure of di numba of those wey die on top di palava.

Di palava between Fulani herdsmen and farmers start since Thursday come last till Sunday. Police say dem don arrest six pipo.

As dis one dey happen, President Muhammadu Buhari enta Taraba State afta im bin announce say im go visit five states fror Nigeria wey katakata dey happen.

Di Mambilla Plateau area dey very difficult to move around because most of di place no get road and motor no fit pass there. Network sef no dey di area and dat na why e dey very difficult to tell di accurate numba of pipo wey die and di property wey dem destroy.

E say security pipo don dey ground to check wetin happen for di area and many of dem wey dey inside inside village no fit send report because network no dey.

"Because of di area, e be like say di militia men dey watch police movement, if police go one village, dem go go anoda village go attack and before security people come there, dem don run and dis na because dem dey waka for leg and dem know di area well", im talk.

E explain give say since last year wey fight-fight happen between farmers and herdsmen, all of dem get bad belle for each other and dis wahala fit because of dat, but for now police dey chook eye for how dem go bring peace for di area and ensure say di wahala no pass hand.