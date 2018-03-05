Nigerians react to Senate 'die by hanging' sentence for hate speech

Image copyright SHIRAZ CHAKERA

Plenty pipo for Nigeria including di governor for Ekiti State and International Press Centre (IPC) don begin react on top di bill to give death sentence to anybodi wey dey guilty of hate speech.

Di International Press Centre (IPC) don draw ear give senate say make dem no go ahead pass dis bill wey di talk-talk person for Senate - Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi dey sponsor.

For di statement wey dia chairman for Lagos -Lanre Arogundade sign, dem say if oga dem for senate pass dis bill, e go block di right of freedom of expression wey Nigerians get according to di law.

Ekiti State Governor- Ayodele Fayose don also kick against di 'die by hanging' sentence for hate speech.

E tweet say im stand with Naija pipo on top di mata of hate speech and anything wey dem talk to make di country beta.

Di governor also remind pipo wey dey for public office to know say dem dey there because of di trust of di pipo and dem no be lord to di pipo. E conclude say di power of di pipo big pass di power of di pipo wey dey power.

On this issue of Hate Speech, I stand with Nigerians and anything they say to make the country better. Those of us occupying public offices are doing so in trust for the people, we are not their lords. The power of the people is greater than the power of the people in power. — Peter Ayodele Fayose (@GovAyoFayose) March 4, 2018

Other Nigerians also don react to di hate speech bill for twitter.

Stop supporting irrelevancy. Many important things they left undone and are indirectly after the only freedom we have left #freedomofspeech. Once you speak against the government ill doings they'll tag you #hatespeech offender. Errant nonsensical nonsense — AYO BENEDICT (@AYOBENEDICT) March 4, 2018