Image copyright Aminu Abubakar/AFP/GETY IMAGES Image example 110 schools girls don miss for Dapchi since 19 February 2018

Di state government for Adamawa, north east Nigeria don order principals of all girls secondary school for di state make dem no dey allow visitors inside dia school dem again.

Na di Adamawa State Commissioner of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aliyu Tola, tell tori pipo government plan for Monday.

Tola talk say if schools take dis kain medicine before sickness happen, nobody go fit kidnap girls for Adamawa State schools, but say dis na just one of di security plans wey government dey try.

Di commissioner say after di militants wey fit be Boko Haram kidnap schools girls for one government secondary school for Dapchi, Yobe State, im order all di principals for secondary schools make dem count all di girls wey dey dia schools and where dem dey live.