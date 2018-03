Image copyright Getty Images

US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, dey visit five African kontries for im first visit to Africa.

Inside dis waka im go enter five kontries plus including Nigeria, Chad, Djibouti, Ethiopia and Kenya.

Di koko of di visit na to improve economic relationship, and to discuss democracy and government with African leaders.

Inside dis week, im go still visit Nigeria, Kenya and Djibouti. America consider di three kontries as dia ogbonge friends wey dey follow dem fight terrorism and promote security for Africa.

Image copyright Hector Vivas/Getty Image example Tillerson dey visit different kontries for world. He enter Mexico on February 1.

Im visit go start from di second most populated kontri, Ethiopia where political crises dey worry after di prime Minister resign just like dat.

US officials say im go discuss with di leaders of di kontri on top all di katakata wey dey happen for di kontri and how dem go fit to change power peacefully.

Africa Union leaders go follow am talk on top di katakata for Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia and South Sudan.

Di US secretary of state dey visit Africa di same time wey im counterpart from Russia dey visit Angola, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe inside dis week.