Bicycle suicide bomber don kill three pipo for Muna Dalti

One man wey dey ride bicycle don do suicide bomb attack kill three people outside Maiduguri, Borno state wey dey northeast Nigeria.

Di attack happen for Muna Dalti town for night as people dey gather to hang out.

Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari bin talk for Twitter say im wan go areas wey all dis kain kill-kill bin dey happen since.

Vigilante people wey dey follow help do security against Boko Haram say e reach eighteen people wey wound for di explosion.

Musa Ari, wey be one of di vigilantes, tell tori people AFP say im sure say na di work of Boko Haram.

Dis kain attack for Muna Dalti dey common. One female suicide bomber wey carry keke kill hersef and eighteen oda people for Gomboru market for Maiduguri for 2015.

Another vigilante leader, Ibrahim Liman, say di suicide bomber blow di bomb as im dey ride im bicycle pass people wey dey hang out.

No be today wey attacks don happen for di Muna area wey plenty Boko Haram refugees full.

Dem don attack di camp wey dey dia, military and civilian checkpoints, and bus station sef don follow suffer attack.