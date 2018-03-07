Lagos State say make schools begin sing national anthem for Yoruba

Image copyright @AKINWUMIAMBODE Image example Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode sign law say make go make Yoruba compulsory for di state

Di Association of Private Educators in Nigeria (APEN) say Lagos State government don give dem order say make dem tell dia joinbodi schools to prepare students to learn di National Anthem for Yoruba language.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode bring out new law wey bi say all private and public schools for Lagos go begin take di main language for di region, wey bi Yoruba, to sing anthem.

Idiate Adebule wey be di deputy governor, bin talk about am for inside meeting wey principals and head teachers bin dey for Alausa.

Di governor believe say e dey easy for children to learn book if dem teach dem with dia mother tongue so dem don begin translate text books from English to Yoruba small-small.

Di national anthem don ready for Yoruba language and from Monday schools go get am so dat students go begin learn am.

Earlier dis year, di governor bin sign one new law wey bi 'Yoruba Language Preservation and Promotion Law' to make am compulsory for students wey dey primary, secondary and tertiary schools wey belong to di state, to learn Yoruba.