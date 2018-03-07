Image example Nigeria get general elections for 2019

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office for Taraba State don announce say dem don gbab some people wey no suppose register to vote and dem don take action against dem.

For inside statement wey Taraba INEC head of voter education and publicity Fabian Yame Vwamhi sign, di agency wey dey responsible for elections for Nigeria say dem dey aware of illegal pipo wey don register for di Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise for di West African country.

Na for social media dem comot di statement and as di mata serious reach, dem even don involve security agencies.

On top of dat one, dem don give query to di Electoral and Registration Officers of di Registration Centre where di mata happen.

But dem no say wetin make dis pipo illegal to register for voting, or where dem from come.

Nigerians need to register to dey able to vote for di 2019 general elections wey dey come.

E no too tey wey INEC comot 299 names of foreigners wey don register to vote illegally for Nigeria.