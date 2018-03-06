"We dey take women football to di next level" - CAF

Image copyright Getty Images

Di first talk-talk for Confederation of African Football (CAF) on top women football don open for di Moroccan city of Marrakech.

CAF say di event na to develop women football for di continent and di theme na 'raising our game'.

CAF say na three delegates go stand for every member association and dis na di president, general secretary and di head of women football.

Former and current players, referees, coaches, tori pipo and sabi pipo from FIFA and oda confederations sef go dey dia with CAF President Ahmad Ahmad and FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samuoura.

Di assembly go divide into 7 working groups wey go torchlight mata like how to sponsor women football, competition, how to govern dem, tori things and how to grow women game.

All di things dem decide after every every dem go give am to di CAF Executive Committee to look inside and do am.

Dem bin don do something like dis for July 2017 for Rabat, Morocco on top men football.