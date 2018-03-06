Ghana dey celebrate 61st Independence anniversary today

Image copyright Getty Images

Ghana today dey celebrate 61 years today after e chop independence 6th March 1957.

As part of celebrations Ghanaians go do Independence Day parade across di country, students plus security forces go display dema marching skills, traditional music den dance plus gymnastics go become vital part of di celebrations today.

President Akufo-Addo go take national salute for Black Star Square as Ghana Armed forces, Police service den other security agencies go display demma warfare strategies to show say dem make ready for war in case Ghana dey under attack.

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari go give key note address for di event under, di theme of di address be 'Ghana beyond aid'.

'For Ghana, everybodi na Charley'

Ghana dey hope say after 61 years, di country for move away from receiving aid, but others too believe say dis no fit happen now.

Dr Kwame Nkrumah lead Ghana independence fight from Britain which finally happen 6 March 1957, di country become republic after den join the Commonwealth of Nations.