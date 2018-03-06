Image copyright Getty Images Image example 'Smooth Operator' na one of di songs wey fans like fans

E don tay wey fans dey wait make Nigerian-British singer Sade Adu drop new music and now, dem fit jolly.

For February, American producer, Ava DuVernay wey dey arrange di film 'A Wrinkle in Time' enter Twitter say Adu don arrange original song for di new film wey go soon show.

Di song name na 'Flower of di Universe' and e don dey sweet many people for belle as Adu voice just dey coole-bodi.

Na DuVernay share 'Flower of di Universe' for midnight and she thank di producer No I.D. and Sade Adu.

'A Wrinkle In Time' na Disney science fantasy film, wey dey follow one small girl wey dey find her papa after im disappear comot.

Di song go be part of di official music for di film and other musician dem like Demi Lovato, Chloe x Halle, Kehlani, DJ Khaled, Sia and Freestyle Fellowship go sing inside di film.

'A Wrinkle in Time' go show for theatre from March 9.