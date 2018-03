Image copyright EMILIE IOB/AFP/GettyImages Image example Bad education na something wey researcher dem dey say fit affect pickin development

"Nigeria no get enough teacher to go anoda country, even Bayelsa we still need more teacher - some schools for local governments here no get teacher."

Dis na wetin Kalaama Toinpre di Bayelsa State Chairman of di Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), tell BBC News pidgin tori person, Abdulmalik Fahd Abdulmalik.

Im dey talk im own after Liberia President George Weah say make Nigeria borrow dia country 6,000 teachers.

Di request bin get as e be because for Nigeria, teachers and government don dey enter di same trouser no-be-today, sake of different mata from beta salary to no work.

One mata wey cause serious katakata between teachers and government be di time wey Kaduna State sack pass 25,000 teachers wey no pass primary four student exam.

"No be good development, make Nigeria arrange teachers to work for di schools wey dey ground, na if dem remain, before dem come dey think say dem wan borrow to another country," na so Toinpre talk.

"Our schools dey suffer, even some subjects no get teachers - abi Nigeria no fit take care of dia teachers na im dem wan send teachers to work for abroad?"

Toinpre talk say Nigeria no wan take care of teachers na why dem wan send dem go another country.

"Nigeria dey talk say make doctors wey dey abroad come back, but now dem wan say make teachers wey dey ground dey go abroad - na wa o."