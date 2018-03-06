EFCC don arrest some pipo and woman wey say snake swallow N36 million

Image copyright SPL

Di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) don arrest and begin question di JAMB official for Makurdi- Philomina Chieshe, wey claim say snake swallow N36m togeda with her coordinator- Samuel Sale Umoru.

Also, EFCC kwesion di JAMB clerk inside Nasarawa State, Tanko Labaran, wey no fit give account for N23 million scratch cards and Yakubu Jakada, wey neva still explain wetin happen to N20 million e-facilities cards wey dem sell for Kano office.

Di commission still kwesion anoda officer from Gombe office wey no fit give account for N20 million cards.

Detectives for EFCC tell tori pipo say Chieshe tell dem say na her coordinator- Samuel collect di money small-small from her. Di money na part of wetin come out after dem sell scratch cards.

Madam Chieshe wey be clerk for JAMB Makurdi office, talk say di coordinator dey always tell her to withdraw di money from her account for two banks.

For di statement wey she give EFCC under oath, Chieshe talk say: "Dis money wey I withdraw, di coordinator dey use am for di office and sometimes for himself."

She claim say she don dey draw ear give Umaru say e dey wrong to use di money to take care of things inside di office or for private reason but e no gree listen.