Image copyright STRINGER Image example Protesters dey march during one 'we no gree waka' against di way wey government dey favour di francophone side for Cameroon

Di UK Minister of State for Africa inside di Foreign & Commonwealth Office and Minister of State for International Development - Harriett Baldwin, say wetin di UK want na for peace to dey inside north west Cameroon.

Madam Baldwin wey just recently come back from Cameroon tell BBC say na talk-talk be di way forward to settle di palava of Anglophone side of Cameroon wey dey protest to dey on dia own.

She say di United Kingdom welcome wetin President Paul Biya talk for di beginning of di year wey concern dialogue and di transfer of power from di central government to local one.

"We welcome di statement wey President Biya make for di beginning of di year- in terms of commitment to dialogue, to devolution.

"So we wan to see sharp-sharp action and we think say di way to settle dis issue na through democratic discussion, dialogue and no violence."

Madam Baldwin say di UK government condemn violence from any side and dem want make dem settle peacefully and make progress through centralisation.

She also explain say di UK government don pass through dis challenge wey Cameroon dey experience and dem deal with am peacefully with dialogue.

Dis na di first time wey minister from foreign country dey talk about di Cameroon palava.