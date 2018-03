Benue Killings: Dem go do anoda mass burial for 24 pipo wey die

Image copyright Getty Images Image example For January, Benue do mass burial after 73 people die for herdsmen attack

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom don follow put mouth on top di kill-kill wey happen for di state on Monday, say di mass burial for pipo wey die go happen on Friday, 17 March. Na im media adviser, Tahav Agerzua talk dis one.

Dem don count reach 24 pipo wey die for new attacks for Omusu Edimoga for di Okpokwu Local Government Area of di state.

Na di council chairman, Olofu Ogwuche talk dis one as im bin dey show di governor di community wey di katakata happen on Tuesday.

Di governor and di members of di state security council bin enter Omusu Edimoga community to look wetin happen personally.

Ogwuche talk say di matter start when some herdsmen bin report give im council say some of dem cow miss. As dem bin dey talk di matter na im dem hear say di herdsmen don enter di village, kill people.

Im say di herdsmen bin enter di community between 2pm to 3pm for Monday.

Meanwhile, di police talk-talk person for Benue, Jimoh Moshood tell BBC News Pidgin say dem never get any update for di attack.