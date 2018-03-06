I go help Ghana fight corruption - Buhari

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example President Buhari na Special Guest of Honour for Ghana 61st Independence anniversarry

Nigerian President Mahamadu Buhari give President Akufo-Addo firm assurance say he go support am fight against corruption for Ghana.

President Buhari who be di Special Guest of Honour for Ghana in 61st Independence Anniversary congratulate di country over di introduction of Special Prosecutor Bill which go help deal with corruption.

Image copyright Bayo Omoboriowo Image example President Buhari and President Akufo-Addo

Di Office of di Special Prosecutor according to President Buhari be strong indication say Ghana make ready say e go fight corruption for public service.

"I dey congratulate you sake of di effort you put into di fight against corruption which enter…Your Excellency I want assure you say you get better partner like me wey go help tackle corruption" di Nigerian President Buhari reveal.

He also praise President Akufo-Addo sake of in role in di peace talks between opposition parties den government for Togo.

As Special Guest of Honour for Ghana he congratulate di country for di sound economic policy which dey yield dividends for Ghanaians.