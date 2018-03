Image copyright AFP

Authorities for Nigeria don free one journalist seven days after dem arrest am because of di tori wey im write.

Tori be say na Department of Secret Service (DSS) arrest Tony Ezimakor, di Abuja bureau oga for di Independent Newspaper after im write one tori wey di title be ''Chibok Girls: How Swiss-Mediated Deal Revived Boko Haram''.

Tori be say authorities go Mr Ezimakor house raid am come carry some things comot.

Dem hold am for seven days and na di serious pressure wey civil society people put on top government head come make dem release am.

E be like say some people for government no too like wetin im write, especially after just days later, dem kidnap some girls for Dapchi, Yobe state wey dey northeast Nigeria.

Di civil society people wey put pressure on top government head on top di mata bin join bodi dey plan to do rally dis Wednesday if dem no release di journalist.

Journalist for Nigeria don start to fear say dia work dey danger for di country.

E don reach twenty journalists wey dem don arrest since 2015 when President Muhammadu Buhari government start.