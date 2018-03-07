Sierra Leone dey vote for new leaders

Image copyright Getty Images Image example More than 1,000 people die for mudslide for 2017 for Sierra Leone

People for Sierra Leone go vote today, 7 March for new president and other leaders dem.

Dis election dey important for Sierra Leone as dem still dey suffer from di mudslide wey happen last year, Ebola and di civil war wey kill more than 50,000 people for di country.

Voting go start around 7:am to close around 5pm, tori be say di number of people wey register to vote break record, dem pas 3.1 million.

Sierra Leone join di poorest country for di world dem even though dem get natural resources like diamonds, bauxite and gold.

President Ernest Bai Koroma go step down after im don do two terms for office, and im go like hand over to Samura Kamara di flagbearer of di ruling All Peoples' Congress but di opposition party Sierra Leone Peoples' Party (SLPP) flagbearer former military ruler Julius Maado Bio dey contest am with am.

Julius Maado Bio bin lose to President Ernest Bai Koroma for di last election.

Although former election for Sierra Leone dey peaceful, fight-fight happen dis time during campaign and join bodi dem like Economic Community of West African States, African Union and European Union don call for peace during di election.