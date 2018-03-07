South Africa: Bad gang try use chainsaw cut athlete leg

Image copyright Facebook Image example Crime rate for South Africa dey high but people dey wonder about dis one wey happen to Mhlengi Gwala

Police for South Africa dey investigate after one bad gang try to cut di leg of 26-year-old athlete Mhlengi Gwala after dem attack am.

Tori be say im bin dey train for Durban when three men drag am enter bush come use chainsaw start to cut im leg.

E no dey clear wetin cause di attack but police say Gwala bin tell dem to take im wallet and phone but dem push am for ground come attack im leg with chainsaw.

Police talk-talk person Nqobile Gwala tell BBC say dem dey chook eye inside di matter as dem suspect say no be clear eye robbery.

Sandile Shange na Gwala training partner and im tell BBC wetin happen.

"Im bin think say dem dey come rob am, im come stop give dem im phone, but dem no want im phone, watch or bicycle"

"Dem drag am enter bush carry saw come start to dey cut im leg, dem continue oh till dem reach im bone , di saw come hang because e no sharp."

"When dem see say e don hang, dem remove am come start ontop di second leg." Na so Shange talk.

Gwala suppose compete for di South African national championships dis month.

Gwala dey recover for hospital, di doctors say dem fit save di leg but e go take time before im recover.

Some of im colleague dem don go ontop Twitter to talk about di attack and also show dia concern.