Nigeria President Muhammadu and Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari surprise many people for Ghana and Nigeria when im talk say im wan help di black star country fight corruption.

President Buhari, wey be di special guest for Ghana 61st Anniversary party for Tuesday, talk say im go like any cooperation between Nigeria and Ghana wey go end corruption.

Many people for social and experts don talk say, with di kain level of corruption wey dey Nigeria, President Buhari no be di kain person dem need to battle wayo-wayo.

In fact, some dem dey talk say na President Buhari suppose be learner sake of say since dem swear in President Nana Akufo-Addo, e don try.

Dis ginger BBC Pidgin make dem see with dia own eye, things Akufo-Addo don do and fit export come Nigeria.

1. Education: Free Senior High School for Ghana

Government talk say free education go increase di number of girls wey wan go school

Students for government senior secondary schools for Ghana no dey pay any school fees since September 2017.

Already primary and junior secondary schools dey enjoy dis since 1995.

Apart from school fees, senior secondary schools no dey pay admission fees, library fees and examination fees.

On top dis one. students dey get free textbooks, free boarding and free meals and day students dey get one meal per day for school.

For Nigeria, through di Universal Basic Education for Nigeria, primary and junior students no dey pay school fees but dem dey pay for almost everything else including uniform, books etc.

Ghana government dey try put more money for education as part of Akufo-Addo campaign promise, but di standard of education for Nigeria dey drop almost every year.

2. Money Matter: Minimum wage don increase

Ghana workers dey collect more minimum wage than Nigerian workers

From January 2018, di daily minimum wage for Ghana don increase by 10%.

Dis mean say, di lowest salary a Ghanaian fit collect na around $2.18 (GH¢9.68) per day and around $60 (N21,000) per month.

For Nigeria, minimum na around $50 (N18, 000) per month.

Ghana get system wey dem dey use increase minimum wage almost regularly, di last time dem increase na January 2016.

But di current minimum wage Nigerian worker don dey collect na during di government of Dr. Goodluck E. Jonathan for 2011 dem increase am last.

And since inflation for Nigeria (12.2%) pass Ghana (10.3%), e mean say things cost for Nigerian workers pass Ghana workers.

3. How to choose ministers quick-quick.

President Buhari and some of his ministers

Ten days after dem swear Nana Akufo-Addo as president of Ghana, im don nominate im senior ministers wey go work with am.

By 100 days, im don get im full list of ministers and deputy ministers so na quick-quick im begin work for im country people.

Meanwhile, Nigerians wait for about five months before President Muhammadu Buhari choose im ministers.

Dem wait again before lawmakers approve dia appointment.