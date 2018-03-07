Dangote no be di richest man for Africa again

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Dangote na 100th richest man for di world

Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote no get di title of di richest man inside Africa again as South Africa business man and engineer- Elon Musk don take over di title.

Di richest man for di African group inside di billionaires list wey Forbes dey bring out everi year na Elon Musk, wey dem born for South Africa.

Oga Musk dey 50th for di list with fortune of $19.9bn, while oga Dangote wey jump five spots, be di 100th richest person for di world.

Image copyright PETER PARKS/GETTY IMAGE Image example Elon Musk na also American citizen

Oga Dangote dey among one of di three Nigerians inside di list wey also get like seven South Africans, one Algerian, one Angolan, six Egyptians, two Moroccans, one Swazi, one Tanzanian and one Zimbabwean.

Just one woman na im dey among di group - Isabel Dos Santos, wey be di daughter of di before president for Angola, she get fortune of $2.6bn.