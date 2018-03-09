Dem no support media player for your device Di artist wey dey dance naked

Wen for 2015 Emmanuel Luka Musa tell im directors and producers say im wan perform naked, dem think say im don mad.

"Art na mirror of reality," im talk.

Im say im work: "Evolution" na to tell di tori of man, wia we from, wia we dey and wia we dey go. So im decide to go on stage stark naked from di beginning because "wen dem born us, we no wear cloth."

Right now di dancer dey do tour but e don do oda drama and musicals too like "Jesus Christ superstar", "Kakadu di Musical", "Saro di Musical" and "Circle of Music".

Image copyright Emmanuel Luka Musa/Youtube Image example Musa belive say dancers na artists wey dey show wetin dey happen for society

Musa say im wonda how pipo go think to see person naked for stage and e say im mind cut di first time e perform am for Kari Tanzhaus festival Kempten for Germany for 2015.

Critics dem plenty, but e surprise as dem like am well well and from dia e begin get booking.

Image copyright Emmanuel Luka Musa/Youtube Image example Musa say some audience for Nigeria neva mature for naked performance and e no go like to dey perform and pipo dey complain, but im fit perform naked for di right audience

Musa dey encourage parents to support dia pickin dem wey wan do art, say art no be for wayward pipo as dem dey think but artist dey show society as e be. Im say di support im papa give am really help am as im papa say im dey brave to perform naked and dat one give am mind to continue.

Im say for im to perform naked na to tell tori, no be to encourage pipo to waka naked for road. Im see great things for dance for Nigeria as e dey possible say dancer fit sidon for Aso rock and e go do well as dem know how e be as mirror of society and fit do wetin go solve di palava dem.