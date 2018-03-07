Image example Di case bin vex plenty people for Nigeria

Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria don give bail to Maryam Sanda.

Police bin arrest Sanda for November 2017 unto accusation say she stab her husband Bello Bilyamin to death.

Bello Bilyamin na di pikin of one former chairman of Nigeria main opposition party, di People's Democratic Party (PDP).

E don tey when Sanda lawyer, Joseph Daudu don dey ask court make dem give im client bail, say she get belle but court no gree.

Di court finally gree give her bail after medical report show say true-true, she get belle and she no well.