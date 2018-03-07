Image copyright Reuters Image example Okah bin throw di bomb as people dey do independence day jolly for Abuja

Federal High Court for Abuja, Nigeria don sentence Charles Okah and im second Obi Nwabueze to life for prison after dem bomb two places for Abuja on 1 October 2010 and for Warri, Delta state on 15 March di same year.

Charles Okah and Obi Nwabueze bin plan di attack with Charles elder brother, Henry Okah wey be di oga of di Movement for Emancipation of Niger Delta (Mend).

Oda pipo wey follow Okah and Obi do di bombing na Edmund Ebiware and Tiemkemfa Francis-Osvwo but Francis-Osvwo bin die inside detention while Ebiware don already dey serve life sentence for jail.

12 pipo bin die and pipo wey wound boku for di bomb blast wey happen for Eagles Square, Abuja on independence day.