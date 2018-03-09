"I prostitute day and night to buy my freedom"

Image example Dem use French Language sell her to her madam for motor park

18 year old Janet (no be her real name) bin dey her village for Delta State, south-south Nigeria jeje wen one man come promise her beta job opportunity for Europe.

Janet wey be hair dresser come happy on top di news as per say she don get chance to beta her life and dat of her family.

Before dem leave Nigeria, di man carry dem go shrine go swear. Janet say she refuse to swear but di oda girls wey follow go say dem cut dia fingers, cut hair for dia armpit, private part and dia head.

After dis one, dem break Kolanut and alcohol come give dem to swear say if dem run and refuse to pay dia madam, dem go die or dem no go do beta things with dia life.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Nigeria anti-trafficking agency don talk say traffickers dey use juju put fear for dia victims so dem no fit talk or call di name of di trafficker and dis one dey prevent arrest and prosecution."

Her journey na by road and na two days e take dem before dem reach Burkina-Faso. Na dia di man come call some women to come pick dem and na dat place dem negotiate dia price come sell dem to di madams.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Prostitutes stand dey wait customers for Benin City, southern Nigeria on March 2017. Dem no dey call am prostitution, na 'hustling' dem dey call am.

"E come call some ladies come di park for night and dem come share us go different places, na French dem dey talk take sell us.

So after three days, di madam come meet us say we go start work tomorrow. Dem come show us room, give us condom and stick wey dem carve like penis come dey teach us how to satisfy male customers", she explain.

For two weeks Janet cry and try to escape but she no fit as dem lock dem inside room from morning till night wey dem suppose go out go prostitute and na until she work pay her madam 600 CFS before dem free her.

"As at 2006 wen I go Burkina Faso I balance my madam 600 CFS but many girls wey come after dey pay one million CFS"

According to one UNESCO report wey comot for 2006, Nigeria don get bad name as leading African country for human trafficking as di crime be dey third largest crime after economic fraud and drug trade and di headquarter of di trade na Edo State South -South Nigeria.

Image example NAPTIP oga Okah-Donli say e beta make witch doctors follow join di fight to stop human trafficking

Di National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) say di issue of human trafficking na big issue for Nigeria.

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli say di mata dey ground well-well sotay di agency don dey use native doctors to help fight against trafficking since na dia place di traffickers dey go give di people oath swear.

"Na black people dey follow sell black people"

"Di traffickers dey deceive people, wen dem get dia victims dem go take dem go juju priest go swear and wen we rescue dem, dem dey fear to talk or call di name of di trafficker and dis one dey prevent arrest and prosecution."

She say before-before for Edo state, some girls dey go abroad go do prostitution work because e dey legal for some countries but traffickers don kolobi di business and start to dey use people anyhow.

She come inform say di Oba of Benin kingdom sef don call di whitch doctors to draw dia ear on top di matter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Na 26 teenage Nigerian girls die for Mediterranean Sea for November 2017 as dem dey try cross sea go Europe.

Nigeria rated low for fight against human trafficking

Despite claim by government say e dey fight trafficking, di trafficking in persons report wey United State release for 2017 rate Nigeria government low for trafficking mata.

Dem say Nigeria no meet minimum standards to stop trafficking and so e dey level 2 watch list.

Di report accuse Nigeria government say both police, military and and oda officials for IDP camps dey sleep with women and girls to give dem food and also dem vex say government no dey give money for victim protection.

But NAPTIP oga say true-true dem know about how people wey suppose to care for IDP people dey take advantage of dem although e promise say dem go chook eye inside dey mata, no arrest don happen.