Di Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) don postpone di trial of Nigeria Senate President, Bukola Saraki.

Chairman of di tribunal, Justice Danladi Umar wey postpone di mata for Abuja on Thursday, no give time wey e go resume.

E talk say e dey proper make dem wait for di appeal case wey dey Supreme Court, wey di Senate President and di Federal Government bin file.

Senator Bukola Saraki dey trial on top accusation say im lie wen im declare im property and na di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) sama for im head.

E pass twenty senators wey gum bodi join Senator Saraki enta court even though hearing dey for Senate.