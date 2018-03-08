Image copyright Getty Images Image example During voting pipo dey peaceful and di general atmosphere no get stress

Sierra Leone oga for election mata, Maqhamed Conteh don tell pipo make dem get patience on Thursday as dem dey count di election ballot for di polls wey bin close for Wednesday.

Di National Electoral Commission also confam say dem arrest one of dem staff for Waterloo say e pre-mark ballot papers.

Pipo don dey already vex as police bin enter di house of di opposition, Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) presidential candidate Julius Maada Bio on Wednesday say e dey do election "hacking".

But problem come be say Sierra Leone dey do all dem elections manually, so e be like di police case no pure at all.

Di talk-talk person for di SLPP, Lahai Lawrence Leema talk say dem dey try to "intimidate" am.

Results go comot for one week time and if one party no carry reach 55% of di vote dem go need to do anoda one with di top two from dis election, two weeks after di final result come out.