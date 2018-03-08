Kenya man wey doctor open im head by mistake dey confused

Image copyright SIMON MAINA/AFP/GTTY IMAGES Image example Kenyatta National Hospital don beg di two patients wey dis mistake affect

Dem don discharge di Kenya man wey dem by mistake do brain operation for am.

Samuel Kimani, don open im mouth talk say dis experience don confuse am as im wan know why dis doctors open im head, do operation for am wey im no need.

Kimani tell Kenya Nation TV talk say im dey unconscious when dem admit am for di Nairobi hospital.

Dem don also discharge John Nderitu, di original person wey doctors suppose operate after officials for Kenya National Hospital (KNH) don talk say im and Kimani no get any wahala and dem fit rest for dia domot.

But e never dey clear weda Nderitu go still need operation.

Dis case don shock pipo for Kenya since e come out for media.

Kenyatta National Hospital don beg di two men wey dis mistake affect.

Local tori pipo talk say one patient come do surgery for im brain while di oda one just come make dem take care of im head wey dey swell.

Di mistake happen after dem mix up di ID wey dem take tag patients, na so dem carry di wrong person enta theatre and dem no discover di mistake until some hours after di operation start.

Image copyright SIMON MAINA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Last year, all di doctors for Kenya do strike for three months, dey demand say dem want beta pay

Meanwhile more than 500 senior doctors for Kenyatta National Hospital for Kenya no gree work again afta dem suspend di doctor wey do di brain surgery for di wrong patient.

Sammy Oroko, wey be di chairman of di doctors union, talk say di suspension wey dem give di doctor wey open di wrong patient head, na just hurry hurry punishment wey no fit solve di main wahala for Kenya health sector.

Di Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board (KMPDB) get meeting dis Thursday with health minister Sicily Kariuki on top how dem go find solution to di wahala.