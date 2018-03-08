UNHCR say make Cameroon allow human rights monitors

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Some Cameroon refugess weh run enter Nigeria

United Nations dey worry say weti weh e lool laik long time structural discrimination for Anglophone region dem, don become fight-fight between security and separatists group dem.

Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees UNHCR, say make Cameroon government try for reduce de conflict for Anglophone regions and allow human rights monitors make dem for give correct information for ground weh e go helep for get solution.

For global updates, UNHCR say de report weh dem get show say after weh deh arrest and force 47 Anglophone community leaders for return to Cameroon, violence hot again for Southwest and Northwest.

"Allegations dem say security forces di kill civilians dem flop sotei di generate bad belle for all side, and I regret say my office no get access for verify de information", UNHCR boss tok.

UN commissioner say yi understand de challenge weh authorities di face with refugee dem for Central Africa and Boko Haram attack dem for north.

But yi di plead say make gomna try for reduce de conflict, give access for human rights monitors for get correct information weh e fit helep for find solution.