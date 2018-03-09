Image copyright Getty Images

Di National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) say di issue of human trafficking na big issue for Nigeria.

NAPTIP Director-General, Julie Okah-Donli say di mata dey ground well-well sotay di agency don dey use native doctors to help fight against trafficking since na dia place di traffickers dey go give di people oath swear.

"Di traffickers dey deceive people, wen dem get dia victims dem go take dem go juju priest go swear and wen we rescue dem, dem dey fear to talk or call di name of di trafficker and dis one dey prevent arrest and prosecution."

Prostitutes stand dey wait customers for Benin City, southern Nigeria on March 2017. Dem no dey call am prostitution, na 'hustling' dem dey call am.

She say before-before for Edo state, some girls dey go abroad go do prostitution work because e dey legal for some countries but traffickers don kolobi di business and start to dey use people anyhow.

She come inform say di Oba of Benin kingdom sef don call di witch doctors to draw dia ear on top di matter.

Na 26 teenage Nigerian girls die for Mediterranean Sea for November 2017 as dem dey try cross go Europe.

Nigeria rated low for fight against human trafficking

Despite claim by government say e dey fight trafficking, di trafficking in persons report wey United State release for 2017 rate Nigeria government low for trafficking mata.

Dem say Nigeria no meet minimum standards to stop trafficking and so e dey level 2 watch list.

Di report accuse Nigeria government say both police, military and and oda officials for IDP camps dey sleep with women and girls to give dem food and also dem vex say government no dey give money for victim protection.

But NAPTIP oga say true-true dem know about how people wey suppose to care for IDP people dey take advantage of dem although e promise say dem go chook eye inside dey mata, no arrest don happen.