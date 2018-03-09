Order Security people to make Benue anti-open grazing law work - Reps

Image copyright Twitter Image example House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara say, alternative no dey to change law wey state assembly don pass.

Nigeria House of Representative don tell President Muhammadu Buhari to make sure say, di anti-open grazing law for Benue, north central Nigeria, work well-well.

Di House bin pass resolution after di latest attack wey twenty-six people die for Okpokwu local government area.

House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, say government must recognise say, Benue right to make laws wey go help di state progress dey for 1999 Constitution.

He say, di only thing na to make sure say security agents make herdsmen obey di law.

Hassan Saleh, wey dey represent Ado/Okpkwu/Ogbadibo federal constituency for Benue say, di last killings happen because police and other security people no gree make di law work.

Mr Speaker don push di mata go di hand of di ad hoc committee wey dem setup to chook eye for security mata for di kontri.