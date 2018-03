Image copyright Twitter Image example Governor Nasiru el-Rufai say, "e clear say no be dem write di test dem sef."

Nasiru el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, north west Nigeria say, some of di new teachers wey dem just employ no sabi write dia acceptance letter.

After Kaduna government sack 21,780 teachers sake of dem no pass competence test. After di sack, dem decide to employ 25,000 new teachers.

"Even some of the new teachers we tried to recruit tried to game the system. We gave those that passed letters of appointments and a plain sheet of paper to write a simple letter of acceptance. Some couldn't. It was clear they didn't write the tests themselves." - @GovKaduna 😳😳 pic.twitter.com/haQlVwLoEG — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 8, 2018

But di governor say dem give paper to di new teachers to write acceptance letter, but some of dem no fit write.

Tori be say, di government dey determine to improve education for di state and dem no mind if dem loss 2019 election sake of am.