Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example On 11 January 2018 dem bin don mass burial for pipo wey herdsmen bin kill for Benue State capital Makurdi

Benue State government don cancel di burial of pipo wey die for herdsmen attack for Okpokwu.

Government bin promise to bury di 24 people wey die for Omusu Edimoga herdsmen attack on Friday 9 March.

Talk -talk person for di governor, Terver Akase, release statement say, "Dem no go do burial for pipo wey die for Fulani herdsmen attacks for Okpokwu."

Dem no give reason why dem cancel di burial, but di governor Samuel Ortom bin announce say President Muhammad Buhari go visit di state on Monday.

Herdsmen enter di community for afternoon of 5 March 2018, attack di villagers say dem thief some of dia cows.

Twenty four pipo die for di attack and many pipo wound. Some pipo sef still dey miss.

Some of di pipo wey bin die for di attack, na pickin dem wey dey return from school.