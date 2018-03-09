Image copyright SIMON MAINA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta (L) and National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition opposition leader Raila Odinga pose for foto for press conference

Kenya president and opposition leader don agree to join hand and work together after last year election wahala.

Na for TV press conference, Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga make dis announcement after dem do one-on-one meeting for di first time since di election.

E fit reach 150 pipo wey die after Kenyatta and Odinga political parties begin drag di result of di election.

Image copyright Andrew Renneisen/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example For January 2018, Odinga swear imself in as di ''people's president''

For January 2018, Odinga swear imself in as di "people's president" because im no gree to accept Kenyatta as head of state after dem declare am as di election winner.

Until now, di two of dem no gree see eye to eye to settle dia mata.

But on Friday, President Kenyatta call Odinga im "brother" for TV wey don surprise im country pipo.

Kenyatta talk say, "we go begin talk about di things wey we dey agree on and things wey dey make us fight-fight".

Odinga talk im own say "time don reach make we settle di things wey dey separate us".

Image copyright SIMON MAINA/AFP/GETTY IMAGES Image example Fight-fight after di 2017 Kenya election

E no go easy too to find solution on top di mata of Kenyatta-Odinga.

Kenya like Nigeria na country wey don divide according to ethnic groups because of di political wahala wey explode after di election.

Di opposition dey claim say di ruling party do wayo during elections.

Dis surprise TV press conference dey happen as US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson dey prepare to visit Kenya as part of im visit to some African countries wey include Ethiopia and Nigeria.