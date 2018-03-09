Image copyright WALTER ASTRADA Image example Di US suspend $21 million wey dem wan give di Kenya health ministry over wayo mata

$109 million don miss from Kenya ministry of health according to di auditor general.

Dis tori dey come from di information di Auditor General Edward Ouko put for internet wey cover from di budget of di ministry from July 2015 to June 2016.

Di report show say some government agencies no get paperwork or receipts wey dey show how dey spend some money.

Health Minister Sicily Kariuki don talk say an accounting wahala and di finance office go answer back di auditor general.

''Di finance pipo don tell me say no money miss. Na mata of paperwork wey don tey since 2012 and 2013 budget," im talk.

Corruption for East Africa no be new thing, sotay e dey give foreign investors fear to put money inside di region biggest market.

According to Transparency International 2017 rating, wey dey score di level of corruption for countries, Kenya rank dey 143 out of 180 countries.

Image copyright Getty Images Image example Kenya still dey recover after one case of man wey doctor open im head do mistake operation

Di mata go vex international donors wey dey spend hundreds of millions for charity for Kenya.

Last year, di US suspend $21 million wey dem wan give di health ministry over wayo mata.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson go arrive for Nairobi, Kenya capital city for Friday as part of seven-day visit to Africa.

Di US dey invest more than $650 million on health for Kenya every year.