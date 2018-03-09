Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI Image example Security say dem don dey monitor these people for months

Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) say dem deport 100 illegal African immigrants who dey do fraud, sakawa dem armed robbery from di country.

Head of Public Affairs of GIS, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta tell BBC News Pidgin say dem seize over 100 computers den accessories from these cyber criminals, most of dem dey come from other West African countries who be close to Ghana.

Immigration officials den security officers start dey monitor demma movement for three months, dem discover areas for di capital where dem dey do di cyber-crime from, others too be armed robbers den tins so dem go arrest dem den finally deport dem all.

Dis be sharp increase for di number of illegal migrants wey Ghana deport in di last two years. For 2016 dem deport 20 illegal immigrants and for 2017 na 58.

According to GIS, most times when dem arrest armed robbers, some of these foreign nationals dey inside, sake of dat dem decide say dem go deport those wey no get papers but dey do crime for Ghana.

"We go do dis until we be sure say di number of people who dey commit crimes for di country inside come down," Superintendent Michael Amoako-Atta talk BBC News Pidgin.

GIS say dis deportation be necessary to preserve di internal security for Ghana den also reduce di number of armed robbery cases which start dey increase for di country.