Cameroon togo dress bi show for Commonwealth Fashion Exchange

Commonwealth Fashion Exchange be dey for January and na de first taim weh 53 commonwealth countries bi come together for showcase design, artisan fashion.

"E bi be honour say deh choose ma design for represent Cameroon, I bi glad sotey, though for Cameroon pipo dey no respect fashion design. As Queen for England recognise dat, na big honour", designer Kibonen Nfi, tell BBC News Pidgin.

Commonwealth office bi contact am for represent Cameroon, dey partner am with Tanzania so e work with de two culture dem, Kibonen Nfi, tok how e design enter Buckingham Palace.

De design weh Kibonen present na togo- traditional hand-made regalia weh pipo form Northwest, especially chief di wear. But, e develop another way for do'am wey e bi faster and more commercial.

"For de first taim, ah use de same symbols and patterns but na machine embroidery. De style bi chick plus de modernisation and some pipo say togo di go another level. I laik de dress because na simple, easy to wear dress," Kibonen describe de dress.

Dis woman weh e get degree for fashion design, redesign de togo with style weh e di do for computer den start printam ontop material.

"A laik de fact say ah get dat inspiration, ah put northwest culture and Cameroon for map," e tok.

When person bi wear Bamenda clothes before pipo bi check say e be craze man, but Kibonen don create design giveam for mami dem for village, as dia own style no bi correct for young pipo, now de story don change.

"Designing na ma passion ah start for high school, design for ma friend dem, weddings, ah di make weti ah di wear", e tok.

But when former US President, Barack Obama climb for powa e give Kibonen some motivation for display e tradition.

Kibonen say de important thing for design na for be creative and think out of de box, ask yourself which new thing you di add, weti pipo nova do before, weti pipo go look and say waoh, dis na bam.

E di advice young pipo weh want venture for designing say, make dem no just stumble inside, but make dia passion drive dem for perfection.

Even as Kibonen get dis passion for work, e say de kontri no dey encouraging at all, for seka unrest for Northwest, pipo no be committed for work so e don take e machine dem for Nigeria.

"E di pain me as put de pipo dem out of jobs but with ghost town three time for one week work no be effective. Maybe ah go kam back one day", e conclude.