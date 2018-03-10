Image copyright Getty Images Image example Tori be say di president bin no want make dem comot

Ghana National security don sama people wey get shop, wey dey do business and wey dey stay around di personal house of di president Nana Akufo Addo quit notice for security reason.

Dem get one week to pack comot di area.

But dem no go go empty handed. Dem go collect compensation from GHc 3,000 to GHc 10,000.

Many of di traders dem say di compensation no reach, some say dem don dey do business dia for many years so wia dem one take start from again.

People for Ghana too dey react to di tori ontop social media. As some gree say na di right thing dey happen so, other people dey wonder how e go affect di shop owners and di business peole wey just dey manage demselves before.

Skip Twitter post by @BEARD__ED I really empathize w/ the traders that are being moved from the residence of Pres. Nana Akufo-Addo.



Just imagining what that paltry amount can do for some of them. — Primus inter pares (@BEARD__ED) March 9, 2018

Dis mata don cause people to dey ask again say why di president still dey live for im private house.