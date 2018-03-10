Image copyright Instagram/officialemanuella Image example Emmanuella don enter global market with her collabo with Disney

Nigerian singer Davido and comedian Emmanuella don collect nomination for di Favourite African Star award for di Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards.

Davido post im nomination on top Twitter and im tell people say make dem vote for am.

Even Emmanuella sef post her own for Instagram dey find votes for herself.

Other nominees wey dey di list na Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) Cassper Nyovest, Caster Semenya (South Africa) and Eddy Kenzo (Uganda).

South African DJ Black Coffee chop nomination for Favourite Global Music Star.

Di 2018 Nickelodeon Kids choice award go shele for Saturday, 24 March