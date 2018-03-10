Image copyright Getty Images Image example Di former president don dey chook mouth about diffrent mata for President Buhari administration

Nigeria Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday enter Makurdi, di Benue State capital to tell di people sorry.

Im say e come to join hand wit di governor and di people ontop all di kill-kill wey don happen because of herdsmen for di state.

Di Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and some senior official dem for di state go airport to welcome Obasanjo.

E pass 150 people wey don die because of violence mata for Benue.

Di state don dey do mass burial for people wey don suffer from herdsman man attack since January 2018.

Obasanjo even show face for one of di mass burial grounds for di capital, Makurdi wey dem bury 73 victims from Goma and Logo local government areas of Benue.