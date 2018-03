Image copyright Getty Images Image example Ayuba Wabba dey talk say make di government dey always talk to labour to know as things dey affect people

Di Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) don talk say new minimum wage must start by July 2018.

Na wen di NLC president, Ayuba Wabba, talk to tori people for The Guardian im say dem go back-to-sender, if federal government try shift di date.

Oga Wabba don talk say dem don already set di paper to sign di new minimum wage for Kigali, Rwanda on March 21.

'As e be so and ontop all our meeting wey we don do, we feel say new wage fit dey by July.'

Di Congress wan make di new minimum wage change from N18,000 to N56,000.

Last year November, President Muhammadu Buhari bin arrange committee to chook eye and mouth for di mata.