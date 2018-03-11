Image copyright MSF/Twitter Image example Doctors without borders join some othe charity join-bodi wey dey rescue migrants ontop di Mediterranean

Like 50 Nigerians dey among di hundreds of migrants wey dem rescue ontop di Mediterranean sea on Saturday as dem dey try enter Italy from Libya.

Na security wey dey guard di sea for Libya side, Libya coast guard and di international charity join bodi Doctors Without Borders (MSF) na im help dem.

Di Nigerians dey ontop boat with 110 other migrants dem wen MSF rescue dem ontop dia ship Aquarius.

Di authorities talk say di boat don almost sink finish wen dem reach dia side.

Aside from di Nigerians dem, di other people come from other part of Sub-Sahara Africa. 18 women and one pickin dey among di people dem help.

MSF go carry dem enter Italy, di join bodi also talk ontop twitter say dia ship go remain on standby to dey rescue other boat wey need help.

But di ones wey Libya coast guard dem gbab inside three other boats dem be 300, and dem go carry dem go Libya.

Libya coast guard dem get di backing of European Union to stop migrants so dem no go fit enter Europe, so dem dey rescue dem, den send dem back to Libya.

Libya na di main point wey migrants wey wan enter Europe dey pass to reach dia.

Plenty people don die inside water as dem dey try use rubber boat wey no strong to travel reach Europe.

Nigeria government and other African leaders don step up dia campaign to bring dia people wey trap for Libya come back house after tori break say dem dey suffer-suffer and some of dem be slave for dia.