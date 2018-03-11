Image copyright Getty Images Image example Sierra Leone still dey struggle to grow after 11 years civil way and Ebola virus wey kill many people for country

Sierra Leone presidential election fit enter second round after half of di vote wey dem count on Saturday show say di main contenders dey bumper to bumper.

Ruling party candidate Dr Samura Kamara get 43.2% while di opposition Julius Maada get 43.1%, na only 1,426 votes separate di two of dem.

President Ernest Bai Koroma dey step down after im don serve two terms for office, and im dey hope say na im party candidate Kamara go take over.

Maada bin compete with president Ernest Bai Koroma for di last election e no win after round one.

Di two other candidates wey follow contest na Dr Kandeh Yumkella wey get 6.7% and Samuel Sam-Sumana with 3.4%.

Tension still dey for Mama Salone as to how di mata go take waka.

Like 50,000 people die for inside di 1999 civil war wey last for 11 years for di country. And the country just clear Ebola comot for dia domot.

Di candidate wey win go get big work to help grow di economy and move di country forward.